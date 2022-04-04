‘Big Mama’ Joins ‘Corn Pop’ In Joe Biden’s Colorful Cast Of Characters

President Joe Biden detailed Monday an alleged encounter with a female truck driver named “Big Mama” during a trucker’s strike when he was a young senator.

“I used to drive a truck, it’s a long story, anyways, it’s getting hard, and I thought I was going to get to drive one of these suckers today,” Biden said, pointing to the Mack truck behind him. “Anyway, that’s another story too. Look, it’s getting harder and harder to recruit new drivers, particularly women and people of color, to an industry that this nation and our economy desperately needs at full strength.”

“I remember, I gotta digress for one second, I got a commercial license because my dad used to run an automobile agency, and I used to have to go to a body shop up in Philadelphia from Wilmington,” Biden said.

“During the truckers strike years later when I was a young Senator, there was a guy who ran steel … and I decided to ride out with him to see what it was like on the strike and I was driving going through Shiloh, Ohio and his handle was Big Ten and I remember all the truck stops were being blockaded at the time and he called and said ‘Big Ten…’ and the only woman truck driver I ever knew I met that day, she said ‘this is Big Mama, no room,'” Biden recounted.

“I swear to God, true story. And he said ‘I’ve got a United States Senator driving my truck,’ [and] she said ‘I got the damn president in mine, so what?’ I’ll never forget that, I was a very powerful guy, anyway, that was the first woman trucker I met.” (RELATED: Tucker Debuts ‘Actual Footage’ Of Joe Biden’s Confrontation With Corn Pop)

Biden: “There was a guy who ran steel … and uh, his handle was big 10 … he called and said ‘big 10 wanting to come in,’ I forget exactly how he said it, and the only woman truck driver I ever knew I met that day. She said this is big mama. No room. Swear to God. True story.” pic.twitter.com/Vth2n2F2eC — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 4, 2022

Biden and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg spoke about the administration’s Trucking Action Plan, which is aimed at easing the nation’s supply chain issues.