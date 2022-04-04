‘We’re Going To Get Slaughtered’: Biden’s Poll Numbers Trigger Panic Mode For Democrats

President Joe Biden’s poll numbers are triggering panic mode for some Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterms, strategists said, according to The Hill.

“It’s bad,” an anonymous Democratic strategist said, according to The Hill. “You have an energy crisis that’s paralyzing and inflation is at a 40-year high and we’re heading into a recession. The problem is simple. The American people have lost confidence in him.”

“Everyone needs to come to terms with the reality that we’re going to get slaughtered in November,” the strategist reportedly continued. “That’s a fact. His polling has gotten worse not better. It’s indicative of the fact that people have lost confidence in his leadership. There’s nothing they’re going to be able to do.”

Chair of the Brookings Institutions governance study program and former domestic policy adviser to former President Bill Clinton, Bill Galston, said, “unless and until inflation comes down appreciably, that there’s going to be a ceiling on his job approval that’s a lot lower than the White House wants it to be.”

Gallup senior editor Jeff Jones said “high gas prices are one of the biggest anchors on presidential approval.” (RELATED: Poll: Biden’s Support Among Black Voters Cratered In Past Nine Months)

A recently released NBC News poll revealed Biden’s approval rating hit new lows amid the war in Ukraine and surging inflation.

Among those polled, 40% approved of Biden’s handling of the presidency, with just 16% strongly approving. The poll highlights growing concern about inflation and America’s role on the world stage. Fifty-three percent of respondents indicated that the U.S. is experiencing the beginning of a long-term decline.

Thirty-eight percent of respondents blamed Biden for surging inflation. The poll was conducted between March 18-22 among 1,000 adults, 790 of whom are registered voters. There was a 3.1% margin of error among respondents.

Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinions Strategy told NBC News that Biden and Democrats “are headed for a catastrophic election.”

“You cannot get down to the low 40s in presidential approval unless you have strained your own base,” McInturff reportedly said.