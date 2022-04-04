Editorial

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Walks Back Criticism Of LeBron James, Says His Comments Are Being ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MARCH 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Lakers defeated the Cavaliers 131-120. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has walked back some recent comments about LeBron James.

The legendary NBA player sent shockwaves through the basketball world when he claimed LeBron should be “embarrassed” about “some of the things he’s done” while not really giving any concrete examples. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Abdul-Jabbar said the following in part prior to the Lakers game this past Sunday when talking about his view of the four-time NBA champion and if he’s meet with him, according to ESPN:

If he would take the time, I definitely got the time. I admire the things that he’s done that have gotten all our attention. Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That’s amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that. So I’m not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn’t — you know, some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about. That’s just where I’m coming from…Just — with the issues I was talking about, things that really affect the Black community, he should be careful. That’s all I’m asking.

While it’s not even really clear what the legendary Lakers player has a problem with, he did attempt to clarify his comments.

“Today a reporter asked me a question about Lebron James and I regret my off-handed response which has been blown out of proportion. For years I’ve expressed my deep admiration and respect for LeBron as a community leader and athlete. That hasn’t changed and never will,” Abdul-Jabbar tweeted late Sunday night.

Honestly, my only issue with what Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did in this situation is that he appeared to take shots without really giving any examples of what LeBron should be “embarrassed” about.

I’m certainly not a fan of LeBron James, and I’ve criticized him more times than I can count. However, if you’re going to claim he should be “embarrassed,” you should clearly lay out the issues, and the legendary NBA star simply didn’t do it.

The fascinating thing is that there’s so much material to choose from when it comes to LeBron James. He’s done countless foolish things, including doxxing a police officer who shot a girl attempting to stab someone.

I’m all for criticizing the Lakers star, but let’s at least make sure it’s backed up with some basic facts and examples.