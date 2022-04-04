Madonna Looks Unrecognizable In Viral Video

Pop superstar Madonna looked unrecognizable in a viral TikTok video she posted Sunday.

The “Material Girl” hitmaker’s appearance was far from the trend-setting chic Madonna was once known for. Her eyes appear hooded in the video, and her lips and cheeks appeared swollen to the point where they might burst, leading some fans to describe the entire video as “unsettling,” according to OK! Magazine.

As music plays in the background of the video, Madonna leaned forward to slowly kiss the camera, before leaning backward again. Her hair was clipped into four braids, which fell down over the sheer black shirt that barely covered her bare chest.

The clip is only 13 seconds, but it was enough to give TikTok users “nightmares,” according to OK! The video has already amassed more than 7,500,000 views, while the others she’s posted to the site have barely stretched past half a million.

It appears that the latest video is part of a series the singer has created for the Chinese social media site. Using the same song in each clip, Madonna seems to grow closer and closer to the screen, giving a fairly demonic expression to the camera.

Compared to her more … normal(?!) videos, the ones where she behaves in this way consistently bring in millions of views, so maybe this behavior is just a weird publicity stunt? (RELATED: ‘I Hate You’: Cardi B Deletes Twitter And Instagram After Feud With Fans)

Madonna is in the process of auditioning actresses to portray her in an upcoming biopic, which the “Like A Virgin” singer is set to direct, according to Towel Road. She’s apparently holding a “Madonna Bootcamp” for prospective talent, the outlet continued.