Martha Stewart’s Cat Was Murdered By Her Four Dogs

Entrepreneur and television personality Martha Stewart took to Instagram to share that her four dogs killed her cat, Princess Peony, Sunday.

Stewart, 80, posted a photograph of three men digging Princess Peony’s grave. “Burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony. the four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. i will miss her very badly. RIP beauty,” Stewart captioned the post.

A few hours earlier, she shared a photograph of Princess Peony, a fluffball, short-nosed calico cat. “This was the Princess Peony,” Stewart wrote. Peony was almost 13 years old and was born May 11, 2009, according to Stewart’s official website.

Stewart had previously posted last summer about her cats fearing her four dogs, according to PageSix. “Cute cat portraits continue. Feline Friday the 13th of August. My cats feel liberated because the four dogs are away on vacation. Leaving the cats alone in the house to roam, relax, recover !!!”

Many of Stewart's celebrity friends commented on the posts shared Sunday, including Kris Jenner and Ellen Pompeo, PageSix reported.

Stewart has a number of pets at her farm in Bedford, New York, according to Today. Her cats brought her significant comfort during the height of her isolation during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the outlet shared.