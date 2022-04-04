DC Swamp Laughs As Republican Gov. Chris Sununu Calls Trump ‘F*cking Crazy’

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu called former President Donald Trump “fucking crazy” during a Saturday night annual Gridiron Club dinner, according to Politico.

Sununu reportedly commented on Trump’s “experience,” “passion,” “sense of integrity” and the “rationale” of his tweets.

Suddenly, Sununu paused and yelled “nah, I’m just kidding! He’s fucking crazy,” according to Politico.

The audience reportedly broke out in laughter. (RELATED: Chris Sununu Rejects Senate Bid, Says He Will Run For Reelection)

“Are you kidding?! Come on. You guys are buying that? I love it,” Sununu said. “He just stresses me out so much! I’m going to deny I ever said it.”

“The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy,” he continued, according to Politico. “And I’ll say it this way: I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out!”

The Gridiron Dinner made its return Sunday after having been canceled for two years due to the pandemic.