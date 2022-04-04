North Carolina And Kansas Will Play Monday Night For The National Title

The day of the college basketball national title game between Kansas and North Carolina has arrived.

Tonight at 9:20 EST on TBS, the Tar Heels and Jayhawks will take the floor to battle it out for a national title. This is what it's all about, folks.

It’s the biggest night of the year in college basketball.

We’ve had an incredible tournament so far, and it’s now time to end the season by crowning a national title.

This is what people get pumped up for and excited about. It’s Kansas vs. UNC! It’s two of the most historic programs in the country fighting for a national title.

How could you not love the matchup we’re going to see tonight?

Furthermore, there are some great storylines. UNC is an eight seed and still managed to make the title game after upsetting Duke and Coach K in the Final Four.

If they beat Kansas, it will go down as arguably the greatest run in the history of March Madness.

As for the Jayhawks, Bill Self is hunting for his second national title, and Kansas has pretty much dominated the entire tournament.

They’re favored by four points tonight against the Tar Heels, and that sounds about right.

Make sure to tune in at 9:20 EST on TBS, and let us know in the comments who you expect to win!