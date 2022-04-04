‘Policeman For Our Political System’: Sen. Grassley Calls On Journalists To Disclose Information On Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley called on journalists to disclose the truth on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings during a Monday appearance on “America’s Newsroom.”

“It’s good that the press is willing to admit that they were wrong over the last several years on this issue, but I expect journalists … to be the policeman for our political system,” Grassley said. “To not only rely on Chuck Grassley and Johnson to get these facts out. The media should have been working on these over a long period of time, and in fact they were in cahoots with Democratic senators that were trying to say Johnson and I were just disseminating Russian disinformation when we can trace it right back to the Russians.”

“They were the ones that were spreading Russian disinformation,” he continued.

Grassley, a Senate Judiciary ranking member, also warned of a “blackmail opportunity” for China due to the close business relationship between Biden and the Chinese energy company CEFC China Energy Co. (RELATED: ‘Had It Wrong’: Chris Christie Calls Out The New York Times And Washington Post Over Misreporting Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

“What’s concerning to us is there any blackmail opportunity for China against the United States because of those close working relationships,” the senator said. “I say it’s concerning, we don’t have any records that would prove anything along that line but when you have people hiding up in the Chinese government and business community and you know what they want they want to do is they wants ins in the United States for their own political benefit, then that’s concerning.”

Biden’s laptop contained thousands of emails linking the president’s son to foreign business dealings in China and the Ukrainian state-owned energy company Burisma. Biden and his uncle, James, received $4.8 million in wire payments from CEFC China Energy, a Chinese energy company.

Biden also reportedly held a 10% stake at a Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners.

Hunter Biden joined Burisma’s board of directors in April 2014 after his father was named as the chief liaison officer to Ukraine during the Obama administration. Some at the State Department questioned whether his position in Burisma could be problematic since the owner of the company, Ukrainian oligarch Nikolai Zlochevsky, was under investigation for money laundering and extortion.

A 2020 Senate report detailing million of dollars worth of financial transactions between accounts linked to Hunter Biden and business associates claimed that the the transactions had been “identified for potential financial criminal activity.”

The media and Democrats dubbed the reports on the laptop as “Russian disinformation,” but the New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the laptop in a March 17 article. The Washington Post also confirmed the story in a piece detailing his business ties in China.