REPORT: Alabama Is The Favorite To Land Quarterback Arch Manning

Will Arch Manning be taking his talents to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban?

The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning is the most heavily-recruited quarterback prospect in recent college football memory, and many believe his choices are narrowed down to a very small group of schools. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like Saban’s squad might land him.

Eli And Peyton Manning’s Nephew Is Expected To Earn A Shocking Amount Of Money Playing In College https://t.co/LQCnbw6X0m — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 1, 2022

According to On3, Alabama is a slight favorite to land the quarterback prodigy out of Louisiana following a recent campus visit.

After visiting Athens, Austin, and Tuscaloosa the past few weekends, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Alabama a slight edge over Texas and Georgia to land Five-Star Plus+ QB Arch Manning… 🐘🤘🐶 More from @JosephAHastings HERE: https://t.co/iXmSqvtN1s pic.twitter.com/iw0RZleim3 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 4, 2022

If Arch Manning lands in Tuscaloosa and suits up as the face of the Alabama Crimson Tide, you’re going to see shockwaves sent through college football on a level we’ve never seen before.

We’re talking about the most successful coach in the history of the sport teaming up with the biggest recruit of a generation.

The storylines write themselves.

These Football Powerhouses Are Attempting To Get Peyton Manning’s Phenom QB Nephew https://t.co/sLylpivBgG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2022

Furthermore, Arch is football royalty and his uncles and grandfather have already carved their legacies out at Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Playing at Alabama, the biggest powerhouse in the sport, would give Arch an opportunity to carve his own legacy away from what his family has already done.

Arch Manning is down to 4 schools

🔴Ole Miss

🤘Texas

🥋Alabama

🐶Georgia via @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/3kSfvUyJbm — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) February 5, 2022

All the way around, it would be incredible to see Arch play for Alabama, and I say that as someone who isn’t an SEC bootlicker. For the storylines alone, I hope it happens.