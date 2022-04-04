Slain Rapper’s Body Allegedly Displayed In Washington DC Night Club

Slain rapper Goonew’s body was allegedly put on display at the Bliss Nightclub in Washington, D.C., Sunday, which has captured the attention of confused fans on social media.

The video appears to show the embalmed body of the deceased rapper standing upright during his funeral which was called “The Final Show,” according to TMZ. The 24-year-old rapper whose real name is Markelle Antonio Morrow, was shot and killed during an altercation on March 18 and pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to The Fader.

Those who attended the funeral at Bliss Nightclub captured video of what appeared to be Goonew’s deceased body and shared it on social media for the world to see, according to XXL. The video is going viral, and many fans have taken to social media in disbelief.

The video appears to display Goonew’s corpse fully dressed and with a crown on his head. The supposed corpse is wearing light colored, slim fitting pants with small tears in the legs, and running shoes, said TMZ. The outfit appears to also be accented with a wrist watch, as seen within the video. “The audience reaction is pretty mixed … some are dancing along to the music, while others are stone-faced, staring at the dead body in front of them,” TMZ said. (RELATED: Rapper Indian Red Boy Shot And Killed In Disturbing Video)

they’ve got goonew’s dead body propped up in the club for his funeral. this is the wildest fucking thing I’ve seen on the internet in a while, I don’t even know what to say https://t.co/IQS8k9AAVI — Jack (@j4ckcritch) April 4, 2022

Management at the nightclub came forward to state they were not made aware of the intention to showcase a corpse during this planned tribute, and declared their uncertainty as to whether or not the video depicted a corpse or a lifelike mannequin, reported TooFab. Night club management released a statement saying, “Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans … Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire,” reported TooFab. They went on to issue an apology, saying, “We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time.”

Rapper 50 Cent was among many to come forward to comment on the video. In a response, 50 Cent wrote, “Oh sh!t! I just realized what this is.”

The club continues to investigate the presence of the alleged corpse, according to TMZ.