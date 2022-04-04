Police ‘Detain’ Baby Seal Found Wandering Around Long Island

A baby seal was discovered strolling through a town in New York and later detained by police.

Southampton Town Police Department received a call about a seal blocking a traffic circle on local roads, according to a Facebook post from the department’s official account.

The seal pup was seen wandering through Southampton streets and was rescued Sunday.

Police received calls about the seal with locals seeing the pup journey past a parking lot headed for a hotel. It was eventually captured by local police in the traffic circle. (RELATED: Alligator Found During California Drug Bust)

Sergeant Jim Cavanagh told CNN what he believes led to the baby creature’s big adventure.

“What we believe happened is that the seal swam up the Peconic River, probably behind a big school of alewife fish … probably climbed up out of the river ending up in a park. There, it probably just got turned around and then traveled somewhere between 500 and 700 feet into the traffic circle,” stated Cavanagh.

The seal was identified by police as a juvenile harbor seal upon capture.

A team was sent from the New York Marine Resource Center as reinforcements in order to help retrieve the seal, who was later brought to a rehabilitation center.

“The animal is in good condition … We just think he wandered a little too far from the beach. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get him back to the beach as soon as possible,” stated Maxine Montello, the program director at the center, according to CNN.