Several Iconic Supermodels Join Kim Kardashian For Her New Fashion Campaign

Kim Kardashian has pulled all the stops by featuring several iconic supermodels in the latest campaign for her SKIMS designer label.

Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign teased on social media Monday featured top catwalk legends and former Victoria’s Secret models Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel alongside Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum, as reported by the Daily Mail.

OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic. pic.twitter.com/z2EdcOEyrr — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2022

This collection of intimates features form-fitting, neutral-toned items, and Kardashian decided to lend her celebrity status alongside the famous models she tapped for her label’s campaign, according to Daily Mail. In an Instagram post promoting her brand, Kardashian said, “OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic. Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection.”

Kardashian was dressed in nude-toned SKIMS and struck a pose similar to that of the supermodels. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Skims Named Official Undergarment Brand For Team USA)

The supermodels involved in the campaign for Kardashian’s brand also promoted it on their social media pages, according to Footwear News. Klum, for instance, posted several snaps of herself in a matching set of SKIMS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

“What an amazing time reuniting with my girls and shooting the new @skims campaign. Loving my new Fits Everybody underwear, that I’m obsessed with,” Ambrosio wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio)

Kardashian has engaged supermodels to promote her brand in the past. Kate Moss was featured as the face of SKIMS in 2021, according to Us Magazine.

Kardashian has already achieved billionaire status and has seen huge success with her SKIMS brand, which has generated a valuation of $3.2 billion, according to Forbes.