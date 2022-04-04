Watch The Latest Preview For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With Tom Cruise

Another preview has dropped for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The plot of the highly-anticipated sequel with Tom Cruise, according to the preview’s YouTube description, is, “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the latest preview for the film, fans are in for a very fun time. Give it a watch below.

I can only speak for myself, but “Top Gun: Maverick” looks like it’s going to be one hell of an awesome movie, and that’s putting it lightly.

“Top Gun” is an all-time great movie, and expectations are through the roof for the sequel.

Not only are there multiple original cast members returning for the sequel, but Miles Teller also has a very prominent role.

For those of you who don’t know, Teller is one of the best actors in the game. Ever since “Project X,” he’s been on my radar and he’s only blown up more and more over the years.

Now, he’s starring in a major role with Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick.” You have to think that will be more than enough to amp up fans!

For those of you interested in watching the sequel, you can catch it starting May 27! It looks like it’s going to be awesome.