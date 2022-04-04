Trump Endorses Sarah Palin In Special Congressional Race

Former President Donald Trump endorsed former Alaska governor Sarah Palin in a press release Sunday.

“Wonderful patriot Sarah Palin of Alaska just announced that she is running for Congress,” Trump said in the statement. “And that means there will be a true America First fighter on the ballot to replace the legendary Congressman Don Young.”

Palin thanked Trump for the endorsement Monday on Twitter.

Thank you President Trump! Honored to have your support in our campaign for Alaska! 🇺🇸https://t.co/CrlfiG8MJn pic.twitter.com/Ne1x7nFcAa — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) April 4, 2022

Palin is running for the seat formerly occupied by the late Republican Alaska Rep. Don Young, who passed away March 18 at the age of 88. He had served in Congress for 49 years. At the time, Palin told Newsmax she would run to replace Young’s seat in Congress “in a heartbeat” if she were asked to.

Palin officially announced her bid for the Alaska House seat Friday. “Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years,” Palin said.

🚨 Gov. Sarah Palin announces next political move — she may be sitting right next to Nancy Pelosi very soon pic.twitter.com/XiTVX0JI3u — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 22, 2022



In the statement, Trump referred to Palin’s past support for him when he was running for president in 2016. “Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and won big. Now, it’s my turn!” he said. (RELATED: ‘Over My Dead Body’: Palin Says She Refuses To Get Vaccinated)

Palin resigned as governor of Alaska in 2009, after running as John McCain’s vice-presidential candidate in 2008.

“Sarah lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, ad jealous people within the campaign itself,” Trump said in the statement.

Alaska’s general election will be held August 16. In addition to Palin, 50 candidates have signed up to run in Alaska’s special U.S. House election.