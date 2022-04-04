Viral Video Allegedly Shows A Group Of Young Women Waking Up O.J. Simpson In Bed

A bizarre video allegedly showing O.J. Simpson has gone viral.

In a Twitter video tweeted by @patrickcotnoir, a man who is allegedly the legendary NFL running back was sleeping in bed when a group of young women rushed in and woke him up, according to BroBible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound incredibly strange? Well, just wait until you see the video.

Stumbled on a TikTok where a bunch of 20-something blonde girls wake up a 70+ year old man in a bed and that man is OJ and I feel like I’m having a stroke. pic.twitter.com/eWPxhnCuEw — patrick cotnoir (@patrickcotnoir) April 3, 2022

I honestly don’t even know what to make of this video. Clearly, the man in the video looks just like O.J. Simpson, and it certainly did appear to be him.

If it was him, which certainly seemed to be the case, this is one of the strangest videos I’ve ever seen of the former Bills star.

That’s saying something too because The Juice is known for firing up his camera and just ranting about whatever is on his mind.

Yet, none of the videos he’s ever shared even come close to matching this kind of content. Not even a little bit.

Also, I hate to be the guy who points this out, but what situation had to unfold for O.J. Simpson to allegedly be sleeping in the same area a bunch of young women are at? He’s in his 70s. Do men that old really hang out with young women?

I somehow doubt it!

Once again, The Juice has appeared to take the internet by storm and at this point, nothing would surprise me.