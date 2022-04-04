Couple Goes Viral For Chugging Beer During Their Wedding Vows

A couple has set the internet on fire for all the right reasons.

In a TikTok video shared by Barstool Sports, a couple and the man officiating their wedding all hammered beer after exchanging vows. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In terms of fun stuff you see on the internet today, I don’t think you’ll see too many videos better than this one. Fire it up below.

What do we all think about this video? I think that’s about as badass as it gets for behavior during your wedding.

Look, too many people choose to go with boring vows. We’ve heard it all before. Most couples use the same template and there’s nothing special about it.

Not this couple! This couple chose to bust out some beer and chug it in front of everyone. If you don’t appreciate that kind of energy, I don’t know what to tell you.

Also, having a great wedding is surprisingly simple. Just make sure the beer is flowing and the food is good. That’s all it takes.

Once the beer hits, everything else will fall into place. How do I know? I’m a bit of a wedding star myself when it comes to lighting things up.

Let us know what you think about the beer chug in the comments below.