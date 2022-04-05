Aaron Donald Is Selling A Mansion In California For $6.25 Million

Aaron Donald is attempting to sell his massive mansion in California.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive lineman has listed his Calabasas mansion for $6.25 million, and the specs on the 7,035 square foot estate are crazy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Donald (@aarondonald99)

The real estate listing for the six bedroom house states the following in part:

The beautiful center island kitchen opens seamlessly to the “great room” which boasts a large family area and billiards/game room graced with 9 foot Fleetwood doors and custom beamed ceilings. Upstairs you will find the primary suite along with 3 additional bedrooms and a separate playroom. Downstairs, there one additional bedroom suite, formal dining, barber shop and much more. The resort quality rear grounds are second to none! There is a sensational zero edge infinity pool, 1500 square foot glass covered patio, outdoor kitchen and fireplace, 35 foot fire feature, basketball court and MASSIVE usable low maintenance turf/synthetic lawn all with total complete privacy! Other amenities include an oversized four car garage, security cameras, Lutron lighting and much more. This is truly a very special offering in one of Southern California’s premier guard gated communities.

Life sure is good when you’re an NFL superstar and rolling in enough cash to afford an estate like this one. The details are nothing short of incredible.

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of real estate, and this mansion is certainly among the best we’ve seen in a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Donald (@aarondonald99)

It sounds like an absolutely baller place, especially if you’re trying to entertain guests. The 1,500 square foot patio is bigger than a lot of houses in America!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Donald (@aarondonald99)

You read that correctly. Aaron Donald’s patio is bigger than the homes a lot of people live in. That’s how you know you’re crushing life.

When you can afford a patio the size of a home, things are clearly going very well for you!

Former NFL Head Coach Is Selling A Ridiculous Mansion, And The Specs Are Wild https://t.co/Ph9c6E2PWZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 6, 2022

Now, is the mansion worth north of $6 million? That’s for potential buyers to decide, but if I had that kind of cash, I would definitely give it a look!