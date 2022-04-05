Watch An Inside Look At Jake Gyllenhaal’s New Movie ‘Ambulance’

“Ambulance” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the film, according to a new inside look's YouTube description, is, "A pair of thieves tries to pull off a bank robbery in downtown Los Angeles. When the heist goes wrong, the two hijack an ambulance to make their getaway."

Seems simple enough, right?

Well, we know from previous previews that “Ambulance” looks incredible, and the new inside look that has dropped will only make people more excited.

Give it a watch below.

I can’t wait to watch “Ambulance” at some point in the near future. The movie looks incredibly badass, and with Michael Bay behind the film, I think we all know there’s going to be a ton of action.

If there’s one thing Michael Bay does better than anyone else in Hollywood, it’s blowing stuff up. Look no further than his library of films for proof of that fact.

Plus, we all know Jake Gyllenhaal is a generational talent when it comes to acting. I don’t think I’ve seen a single movie of his that I didn’t enjoy.

Now, he’s teaming up with Bay for a film that looks like it will be nothing other than pure adrenaline from start to finish.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Ambulance” starting April 8.