Did The Floor Break On Armando Bacot’s Crucial Turnover During The National Title Game?

Did the floor breaking cause a massive turnover during the Kansas/UNC national title game?

That's a question people seem to be asking after videos surfaced that appeared to show the floor bending in a bizarre fashion on Armando Bacot's turnover.

With less than a minute left in the game and Kansas up 70-69, Bacot rolled his ankle while battling his way to the hoop and it caused the Jayhawks to get the ball and win the game.

Did the floor bend moments before he went down? It’s hard to say, but in one video, it certainly looked like something was off. Watch the angle below and decide for yourself.

Floor bending when Bacot rolls his ankle. Vegas?? Buffalo Wild Wings guys pushing buttons??? #ThisIsMarch pic.twitter.com/PuMSwL8Dvp — Burg (@Zachschwartz55) April 5, 2022

It’s pretty hard to say for sure what happened, but something certainly seemed off in the video above. Is it the angle of the camera or did something happen with the floor?

Again, it’s pretty damn hard to tell, and I’m not sure. In the video below, it certainly does look like something was off with the floor the moment Bacot planted his foot.

Armando Bacot injured his ankle on a loose floorboard. A LOOSE FLOORBOARD AT THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. pic.twitter.com/Ion0BCqly6 — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) April 5, 2022

In reality, it’s going to be borderline impossible to ever know for sure. There’s a very high chance the floor has already been disassembled.

Let’s establish two things here. 1.) Carolina wins if Armando Bacot doesn’t go down. 2.) Armando Bacot doesn’t go down if the FREAKING FLOOR DOESN’T MOVE. Watch this. Insane, man. pic.twitter.com/t6xKGsRgjY — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) April 5, 2022

What I do know for sure is that fans will be debating this for a very long time because something definitely appeared to happen. Let us know in the comments if you think something went wrong with the floor.