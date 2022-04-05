Black Lives Matter Secretly Purchased Massive California Mansion With Charity Money: REPORT

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) reportedly spent $6 million of the charity’s money on a sprawling mansion in Southern California in October 2020, according to New York Magazine.

Dyane Pascall, the financial manager for an LLC run by former executive director of BLMGNF Patrisse Cullors and her spouse, purchased the California home and transferred ownership to a Delaware-based LLC, preventing public knowledge of BLMGNF’s ownership, New York Magazine reported, citing internal BLMGNF documents and communications.

BLMGNF leadership reportedly did not report the purchase and attempted to keep their ownership of the house a secret, New York Magazine reported. Real estate listings show that the 6,500 square foot property has seven bedrooms, a pool and bungalow, multiple fireplaces, a soundstage and parking for 20 cars.

“They’re all indicators that the money may not be going where it’s supposed to be going,” Lloyd Hitoshi Mayer, a professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School who specializes in nonprofits, told New York Magazine regarding the transaction.

BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Has Funneled Business To Company Run By Father Of Her Only Child, Records Show https://t.co/PalGzKuxzP via @dailycaller — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 9, 2021

New York Magazine contacted BLMGNF March 30 about the house, and leaders quickly began strategizing about how to “kill the story” and “deflate ownership of the property” in an internal memo, New York Magazine reported.

The memo reportedly listed possible reasons for owning the house such as a studio for producing content and a safehouse for leaders with security concerns, according to New York Magazine. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Shuts Down Fundraising After Blue States Threatened To Sue)

Cullors reportedly used the mansion to film videos for her personal YouTube channel in 2021, and she later left her position to pursue media deals, according to New York Magazine.

RT to spread the word: we are redefining what it means to be an activist in this generation with our new Fellowship and Creator House. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) April 4, 2022

BLMGNF Board member Shalomyah Bowers told New York Magazine that the house would be used by recipients of the “Black Joy Creators Fellowship” to produce online content in an April 1 statement.

The organization has been involved in numerous scandals regarding its finances, such as Cullors funneling business into a company owned by her child’s father and reports of previous multi-million dollar real estate spending sprees which led to Cullors’ consulting firm going offline. BLMGNF was forced to stop fundraising in Washington and California Feb. 3 after the Washington Examiner reported that no one had been in control of the organization’s $60 million bankroll since May 2021.

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

