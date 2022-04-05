Chris Pronger Claims He Has Heard About Athletes Spending $1 Million In Strip Clubs

Some pro athletes have apparently cut loose a bit too much in strip clubs.

Former NHL star Chris Pronger recently fired off a lengthy thread about financial issues NHL players and other athletes might face, and there was one point that really stood out above the rest.

I played 20 years in the NHL. I was one of the highest earning NHL players of all time. And friends with many other pro athletes. My guess is more than 50% of pro athletes have financial issues in retirement. — Chris Pronger (@chrispronger) April 4, 2022

Pronger tweeted that he has heard of players dropping $1 million in strip clubs. Yes, players were apparently throwing around the price of a big house in strip clubs!

For example, I’ve heard crazy stories about guys spending $1M in a strip club ! I know a guy who had a $2M signing bonus. He immediately bought $400k in cars, dropped $1.5m on a home for his mom. But didn’t realize he owed taxes on it! knock knock it’s the IRS. — Chris Pronger (@chrispronger) April 4, 2022

I can’t imagine spending $1 million on just about anything outside of a house, and I damn sure can’t imagine what would motivate someone to spend that kind of money at a strip club.

While I respect strippers as hard working entrepreneurs and future doctors just battling through medical school, I’m not about to put them on a private jet.

Dropping that kind of cash at a strip club, where everything is literally fake when it comes to the experience, is unhinged behavior.

On a $2m/year salary, there is anywhere from 39%-56% in taxes give or take. But there’s also agents fees (3-5%), escrow and much more Then there’s job related expenses. A chef/nutritionist for some, off-season trainer, $5k-10k/month for a house near the practice facility. — Chris Pronger (@chrispronger) April 4, 2022

I don’t care who you are, if you spend $1 million at a strip club, you deserve to go broke. It’s that simple. As the saying goes, a fool and his money will soon part ways.

I can’t think of a better way to sum up being dumb enough to drop the value of a mansion on strippers.

Maybe I’m wrong on this one, and make sure to let me know in the comments if you feel that way. I’ll simply never be able to justify spending $1 million at a strip club.