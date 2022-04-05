Editorial

Chris Pronger Claims He Has Heard About Athletes Spending $1 Million In Strip Clubs

Chris Pronger (Credit: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images and Shutterstock/PawelSierakowski)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Some pro athletes have apparently cut loose a bit too much in strip clubs.

Former NHL star Chris Pronger recently fired off a lengthy thread about financial issues NHL players and other athletes might face, and there was one point that really stood out above the rest.

Pronger tweeted that he has heard of players dropping $1 million in strip clubs. Yes, players were apparently throwing around the price of a big house in strip clubs!

I can’t imagine spending $1 million on just about anything outside of a house, and I damn sure can’t imagine what would motivate someone to spend that kind of money at a strip club.

While I respect strippers as hard working entrepreneurs and future doctors just battling through medical school, I’m not about to put them on a private jet.

Dropping that kind of cash at a strip club, where everything is literally fake when it comes to the experience, is unhinged behavior.

I don’t care who you are, if you spend $1 million at a strip club, you deserve to go broke. It’s that simple. As the saying goes, a fool and his money will soon part ways.

I can’t think of a better way to sum up being dumb enough to drop the value of a mansion on strippers.

Maybe I’m wrong on this one, and make sure to let me know in the comments if you feel that way. I’ll simply never be able to justify spending $1 million at a strip club.