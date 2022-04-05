Deaths Of Model, Friend Dumped Outside Separate Hospitals On Drugs Ruled Homicides

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office officially classified the deaths of a model and her friend, who were each found dumped outside separate hospitals in Los Angeles, as homicides, CBS News Los Angeles reported Monday.

The coroner’s office determined that model Christy Giles’ death resulted from a mix of cocaine, fentanyl, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid and ketamine, while Hilda Marcella Cabrales-Arzola had cocaine, ecstasy and other undetermined drugs in her system and died of multiple organ failure, according to the coroner’s office.

Giles was found dead Nov. 13, 2021 outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City, and Cabrales-Arzola was found alive and in critical condition outside Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital, according to CBS News Los Angeles.

Cabrales-Arzola was taken off of life support by her family Nov. 24, just shy of her 27th birthday.

Giles, 24, and Cabrales-Arzola, 26, were last spotted at an apartment in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood before their bodies were left outside of separate hospitals, according to CBS News. (RELATED: Report: Aspiring Actress’ Body Left Outside Hospital, Family Pleads For Answers In Her Death)

Giles’ mother, Dusty, called the determination that Giles’ death was a homicide a “huge hurtle” towards justice for her daughter’s murder in a Facebook message posted Saturday.

David Brian Pearce, Michael Ansbach and Brandt Osborn were arrested in December in connection with the deaths, but none have yet been charged.

Ansbach and Osborn have since been released, but Pearce remains in custody. Pearce was charged with two counts of forcible rape as well as one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person and a count of sexual penetration by a foreign object in connection with alleged attacks on women in 2010, 2019 and 2020.

Three men were arrested in December for the alleged murder, yet were not charged with murder at the time.