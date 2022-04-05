ESPN Is Releasing A Documentary About Jerry Sandusky And Joe Paterno’s Downfall At Penn State

ESPN’s upcoming documentary about former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno and Jerry Sandusky looks incredible.

The network recently released a preview for the E60 "The Paterno Legacy," and it looks like it's going to be a must-watch for college football fans.

Joe Paterno’s downfall at Penn State will go down as one of the darkest moments in the history of college football.

Former assistant Jerry Sandusky was arrested and convicted on charges of sexually abusing young boys, and Penn State was never the same.

Paterno lost his job because of the scandal, students went wild when news came down the pipeline and Sandusky is still behind bars, which is exactly where he belongs.

It was unlike anything the world of college football had seen before, and it’s unlikely that we’ll ever see anything of that magnitude again.

We’re talking about one of the most prestigious programs in the history of the sport getting engulfed by one of the worst sexual assault abuse cases the public has ever seen.

Paterno was believed to be untouchable, but PSU ended up making the call to get rid of him because of Sandusky’s actions and the aftermath. Now, ESPN is bringing viewers a documentary about the entire situation.

There’s no shot I miss it. For those of you interested, you can catch it April 18 at 8:00 EST on ESPN.