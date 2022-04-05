EXCLUSIVE: ‘A Man Who Is In Decline’: Matt Gaetz Slams Biden’s Gaffes

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz argued that President Joe Biden is in a state of decline that’s concerning for the nation, highlighting a string of recent gaffes from the president.

“You lay out a sequence of events that aren’t really demonstrative of a flawed policy choice so much as a man who is in decline,” Gaetz said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller. “Sometimes when folks get to a certain point they might have flashes where they are as good as they once were but they are sort of unable to sustain that in a way that the leader of the free world ought to be able to.”

WATCH:

“Whether it was the gaffe on regime change, which really makes it a lot harder to deescalate the conflict, whether it was insisting to the 82nd Airborne that they were going to Ukraine and then the notion that we would respond in kind to weapons of mass destruction, we’ve signed treaties saying we wouldn’t use chemical weapons against other countries, so I think that when you look at all of that together, you’re seeing a picture of someone who is really having a hard time in these crucible moments,” Gaetz said. (RELATED: Biden’s Call For Regime Change In Russia Unsettles Our Closest Allies)

Biden was forced to walk back comments in late March after he said Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” The White House quickly walked back his comments, with an official saying the president “was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change” and that Biden’s “point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region.”

Biden told a reporter “no” when asked if he was calling for regime change.