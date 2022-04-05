Long-Time Republican Rep. Fred Upton Announces Retirement

Republican Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, who has served in Congress since 1987, announced Tuesday that he will not run for re-election in November.

“Even the best of stories has a last chapter. This is it for me. I’ve done the zillions of airline miles back and forth, have signed ‘Fred’ to over a million letters, cast more votes than anyone in this Chamber while here, and by most accounts have succeeded in making a difference accomplishing what I have set out to do with more unfinished work still yet to come,” Upton said in prepared floor remarks.

A leading moderate in the GOP, Upton is a vice-chair of the Problem Solvers’ Caucus. He chaired the House Energy and Commerce Committee from 2011-2017, and is the third-longest serving member of the House Republican Conference. He began his political career as a House aide before serving in the Office of Management and Budget in the Reagan administration.

Big House news: Veteran GOP Rep. Fred Upton is retiring. He was one of 10 who voted to impeach Trump over Jan. 6. As of last week, he hadn’t made a decision but would have been forced to challenge Rep. Huizenga. He told me last Thursday he was torn over the decision — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 5, 2022

Upton was one of ten House Republicans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and one of thirteen House Republicans to vote for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. He also recently voted to cap the monthly out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $35, and was the lead GOP negotiator for the 2008 auto industry bailout.

“As a former Boy Scout, I believe in leaving the campground better than when you found it. I’ve worked with seven Administrations and seven House Speakers. None of them would call me a ‘rubber stamp.’ If it’s good policy and good for Michigan, I’m there,” Upton said of his moderate voting record.

Upton would have faced a member versus member primary against Bill Huizenga in the Fourth District as a result of redistricting. Trump endorsed state Rep. Steve Carra in the race, although he has since dropped out. Michigan is hosting one of the nation’s five member versus member primaries, with Democrats Haley Stevens and Andy Levin squaring off in the Eleventh District. (RELATED: Trump Endorses Illinois Rep. Mary Miller Ahead Of Member Vs Member Primary)

Upton is the fourth Republican who voted to impeach Trump to retire, joining Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, and New York Rep. John Katko. He is the 46th representative to announce retirement, and the 16th Republican.