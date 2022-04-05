Gambler Loses $1 Million Bet After Kansas Goes Out Of Bounds At The End Of National Title Game

One gambler had a very rough Monday night when Kansas beat UNC to win the national title.

With only a few seconds to go in the matchup and the score 72-69, Kansas was inbounding the ball, and the Tar Heels were absolutely gearing up to foul for some free throws. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, Kansas turned over the ball by going out of bounds.

Out of bounds on Kansas 😳 pic.twitter.com/FMtcaZQC5B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2022

According to Ben Fawkes, an unnamed gambler had bet $1 million on Knasas at -4, and the Jayhawks not getting to the line resulted in him losing. Yes, he lost $1 million because Kansas turned it over with a few seconds left.

Think you had a #MarchMadness sweat? One bettor at @STNSportsApp had a $1 million wager on Kansas -4. That inbounds pass turnover cost him dearly. Final score: Kansas 72, UNC 69 pic.twitter.com/5sj4pkQ6Lz — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) April 5, 2022

I can’t even imagine the emotional swing this unnamed person must have gone through in the closing seconds of the game.

It must have been absolutely brutal. I’m not sure how you ever bounce back from a heartbreaking loss like this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Men’s Basketball (@kuhoops)

With one made free throw, the gambler would have pushed and gotten his $1 million back. With two made free throws, he would have been going home with nearly an extra million dollars in his bank account.

Instead, Kansas messed up in a huge way and damn near let UNC tie the game.

Did The Floor Breaking Cause UNC To Lose The National Title Game? The Video Evidence Is Interesting https://t.co/y8pWxPXfoY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 5, 2022

Welcome to life as a gambler. It’s the best of times and the worst of times. Clearly, this situation was the latter.