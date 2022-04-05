Biden Nominates First Woman To Head A Military Branch

President Joe Biden nominated Adm. Linda Fagan to be the 27th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), according to a statement released Tuesday by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Fagan, if confirmed, would make history as the first woman to serve as the leader of any U.S. military branch, USNI News reported. She has served as the USCG’s vice commandant since June, when she became the first female officer in the USCG to be promoted to four stars, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Biden Nominates First Female Army Secretary)

BREAKING: Biden Nominates Adm. Linda Fagan to Head Coast Guard, First Woman to Lead Military Service – USNI Newshttps://t.co/rr0nlnV0pO pic.twitter.com/AO6C0VKkrY — USNI News (@USNINews) April 5, 2022

Mayorkas praised Fagan and her accomplishments in a press statement released Tuesday.

“President Biden has made an exceptional choice by nominating Admiral Linda F. Fagan to serve as Commandant of the United States Coast Guard,” he said. “Admiral Fagan is a tremendous leader, trailblazer, and respected public servant who will lead the Coast Guard across its critical missions with honor.”

Democratic Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, also praised Fagan’s “strong leadership” and “commitment to service” in a statement shared on Twitter.

BREAKING: @POTUS nominates Adm. Linda Fagan to lead @USCG. Adm. Fagan will become the 1st woman to lead any branch of the Armed Services. @SenatorCantwell reacts: pic.twitter.com/9dl5gjgdJz — Senate Commerce Committee (@commercedems) April 5, 2022



Fagan has served 36 years in the USCG, including previously as commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area, according to Mayorka’s statement. She has the longest service record for an officer in the Marine Safety field, a press release from the USCG noted.

Adm. Karl Schultz, the current commandant of the Coast Guard, is expected to retire in May, according to USNI News.