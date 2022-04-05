Kansas Wins The Basketball National Title After Beating UNC 72-69

Kansas won the college basketball national title late Monday night.

Going into the game, everyone was prepared for a classic battle between the Jayhawks and UNC, and the game didn't disappoint at all.

Kansas pulled out a 72-69 victory, and the final few minutes were absolutely wild. UNC even had multiple chances to tie the game in the closing seconds but just couldn’t pull it off.

When the clock hit zero, the Jayhawks were crowned national champs.

The craziest part of the game was that Kansas was down double digits late into the first half, and it looked like UNC was going to roll.

However, Bill Self’s team eventually put things together and pulled off a comeback for the ages.

Seeing as how I won my bracket pool after Saturday night and already cashed out, I had no dog in the fight Monday night when UNC and Kansas took the floor.

All I wanted was a game for the ages. I wanted a boxing match that went down to the wire, and it absolutely didn’t disappoint at all.

Kansas roaring back to rip the title out of UNC’s grip is a game that is going to live with fans for a long time.

Props to Kansas for getting the job done! There’s no question that they absolutely deserved to cut the nets down when it was all said and done.