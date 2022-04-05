Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Marry In Las Vegas

Celebrity socialite Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker were married in a Las Vegas ceremony in the early hours of Monday morning.

Kardashian and Barker were attending the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, and decided to get married a few hours after the drummer performed at the show, TMZ reported. The couple walked into the Sin City chapel around 1:30 AM with only a private photographer and security, the outlet reported.

Sources told TMZ that the couple already had a marriage license, which they presented to the chapel’s owner. The owner was also the witness to the ceremony, TMZ noted. (RELATED: Kanye West Bails On Coachella Music Festival)

It was important that an Elvis impersonator officiate the wedding, the sources told TMZ. This will be the first of multiple weddings and ceremonies to celebrate Kardashian and Barker’s commitment to each other, TMZ reported.

The couple became “Instagram official” in early 2021. Barker then proposed to Kardashian in October 2021 with an extravagant beachside event at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California.

Kardashian was reportedly pretty vocal about wanting to tie the knot with Barker in 2022, but the logistics were taking serious time to come together. Kourtney was “relaxed and laid back about the details,” and was “not a bridezilla at all,” according to sources close to the family.

The couple has rarely shied away from public displays of affection, but their nuptials appeared to be quite the opposite. This is the first marriage for Kardashian, who refused to marry her long-term ex-boyfriend and father of her three children, Scott Disick, according to TMZ.

Barker has been married twice before; once to Melissa Kennedy for 9 months, and then to Shanna Moakler, which lasted two years before Barker filed for divorce, the outlet continued. Barker nearly died in a plane crash in 2008, which he said was his “rehab” from drug addiction at the time. Three of his friends were killed in the crash, and Barker made a stunning recovery despite suffering extreme injuries to his hands and feet.

Kardashian spent time in therapy after filming the critically acclaimed reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” which she said helped her be less of a b*tch. “I think it was in a time when I maybe felt more insecure or not in the greatest relationships,” Kardashian told Bustle Magazine.

It could be argued that Kardashian and Barker have been through hell and back to find each other. Congratulations to the happy couple!