Kayleigh McEnany Says Kamala Harris Losing So Many Staffers Is ‘Highly Abnormal’

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris consistently losing staffers is “highly abnormal.”

“It’s highly abnormal to have a revolving door quite like this, a dozen departures,” McEnany said. “During my tenure, I don’t recall any major figure leaving Vice President Pence’s office. His communications director stayed as chief of staff, he was a good boss [and] a good person to work for. These are people who are tired of prepping for someone who doesn’t want to prepare.”

“These are people who see a sinking ship sinking like the Titanic and they’re jumping off while they still have an opportunity to get to a network or a major company before it totally goes up in flames,” she continued.

WATCH:

McEnany argued the departures are a “leak campaign” to prevent the vice president from becoming a presidential candidate in 2024.

Harris’ deputy chief of staff, Michael Fuchs, is leaving the administration in early May, making him the eleventh staffer to depart the West Wing, the Daily Mail reported. His departure came just weeks after Harris’ national security advisor Nancy McEldowney announced her resignation in a March 21 internal memo. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Loses Ninth Aide, As Another Ditches Her: REPORT)

The vice president’s deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh, also announced her resignation from the administration last month. Other staffers that had departed include Symone Sanders, former chief spokeswoman, Peter Velz, director of press operations, and Vincent Evans, deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs.

Ashley Etienne, Harris’s former communications director, resigned in November due to an alleged abusive work environment and sought “to pursue new opportunities.” Reports announced that her chief speechwriter, Kate Childs Graham, planned to leave in late February.

A total of 22 staffers told Politico in June that they are “treated like shit” and “thrown under the bus” when something goes wrong. The poor treatment reportedly stemmed from Harris’ chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, who allegedly blames staffers and ignores their advice.