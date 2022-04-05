Korn And Evanescence Announce 18-Day Comeback Tour

Korn and Evanescence are teaming up for an 18-day 2022 tour across the U.S.

The tour is set to start in August, according to Consequence. The month-long throwback extravaganza starts at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and concludes at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, the outlet reported.

“The chances we’ve had to play with Korn over the years are special, a part of our history. We are honored [to] go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ’07. WE ARE READY!” Evanescence posted to their official Instagram page Tuesday. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Marry In Las Vegas)

“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out,” Korn’s frontman Jonathan Davis said, according to Consequence. “Whenever Amy [Lee] comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.” The band also shared news of their tour on its official Twitter page early Tuesday.

Korn Summer Tour 2022 🌑 coming to a U.S. city near you. We’re bringing our friends @Evanescence, plus more special guests to be announced. Get tickets this Friday at 10AM local. https://t.co/kEkjAmO4OX pic.twitter.com/cPimfs46rm — Korn (@Korn) April 5, 2022

“I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band … They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen,” Lee added, according to the outlet.

Korn is known for its nu heavy metal music, a genre some say they created or helped to create. The band Evanescence is also known for its nu heavy metal music, as well as its hard rock work. Both bands were very popular in the 1990s and early 2000s.