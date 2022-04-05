Man Claims To Have Spotted The Loch Ness Monster

A man believes he spotted the Loch Ness Monster.

Documentary maker Jamie Huntley claims to have seen the creature, which has never been proven to be real, in shocking detail. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Huntley wrote the following in a report on LochNessSightings.com about the morning sighting of the mythical creature:

Driving down road past Boleskine cemetery myself as passenger in vehicle, I looked towards cemetery and then large object/creature in the loch caught my eye at first I thought was a big boulder or something as first time to the area I don’t know the layout I said to my friend driving, “what’s that it’s huge!” I could see movement and the water breaking against it so told friend to stop the car where the car stopped trees obscured the view so he reversed and the object/creature was fully gone I had phone out and took pictures of the ripple in water expanding from point the object/creature disappeared down. The object/creature was reflecting the water so looked wet, almost like a whale skin crossed with a fish skin it was dark in colour darker than the water surrounding it, there were dark grey’s, black, browns in colour, it almost looked like how a whale hump might look breaking the surface minus the fin, there was a definite movement but didn’t see too much of the movement before trees obscured it, it was a very big size at least 15 foot long, maybe bigger, around the middle of the loch.

I am on record as not believing in Bigfoot for the simple reason that nobody has ever shot one. I’m supposed to believe there are millions of hunters around America, but nobody has ever shot a Sasquatch?

Yeah, that’s going to be a very hard pass from me.

I have very similar thoughts when it comes to the Loch Ness Monster over in Scotland. I understand people in that part of the world aren’t armed to the teeth like we are blessed to be here in America, but until someone catches a Loch Ness monster, I refuse to believe it’s real.

The most famous sighting of the Loch Ness Monster was a photograph from the 1930s that was complete nonsense and an absolute hoax.

There’s literally more evidence to suggest UFOs are real than there is to suggest the Loch Ness Monster is real, and it’s not close. By comparison, UFOs have mountains of evidence. Do we have any concrete evidence of a monster in the water?

The answer is no, and that’s just the facts of the matter.

Until someone fishes one out of the water and lays it at my feet, I’m just not buying it!

