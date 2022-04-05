Police Arrest Second Suspect In Sacramento Mass Shooting

A second suspect was taken into custody by Sacramento Police as a result of a mass shooting that killed six, authorities said Tuesday.

Smiley Martin was arrested at a hospital in California, facing charges for possession of a firearm and machine gun. He is recovering from injuries related to the shooting before he is booked, according to police. Martin’s brother, Dandrae Martin, was the first suspect arrested in the mass shooting Monday. (RELATED: 6 Dead, 10 Injured In Sacramento Shooting)

Neither suspect is facing homicide charges at present, according to Fox News.

Los Angeles Times posted to their Twitter account about the shooting, describing the streets being filled with flowers and candles mourning the loss of 6 lives due to the tragic event Sunday.

As flowers and candles filled the streets of downtown Sacramento a day after a mass shooting took the lives of 6 people and wounded 12 others, police said they had arrested a man, but revealed little about his role in the shooting.https://t.co/4iJIVRBHWz — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 5, 2022

President Joe Biden released a statement Sunday, mourning the victims lost and thanking first responders. At the end of the statement, Biden called on his administration to reduce “gun crime.”

“But we must do more than mourn; we must act. That is why my Administration has taken historic executive action to implement my comprehensive gun crime reduction strategy,” he said.

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a statement that police were investigating several shooting suspects, according to San Francisco Chronicle.

The investigation of suspects is ongoing as many witnesses come forward with information about the shooting.