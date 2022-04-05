REPORT: The Lakers Are Expected To Fire Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to fire Frank Vogel when the season is over.

According to Bleacher Report, the Lakers are expected to fire the team's head coach after an absolutely abysmal season.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Lakers are sitting 16 games below .500 with a record of 31-47, which is comically bad.

It is truly incredible just how bad the Lakers have become with LeBron James as the face of the franchise. They went from winning the title to being an absolute joke in just a couple years.

It’s almost like everything LeBron touches turns to garbage after awhile. Even if you’re a LeBron fan, you have to admit this situation is nothing short of an absolute disaster.

The franchise was supposed to win a title and they’re 16 games under .500. It’s one of the most disappointing seasons in the history of sports and LeBron only has himself and the team to blame.

There’s nobody else whose shoulders this can fall on. Sometimes when you lose a single game, blame can be assigned elsewhere.

The Lakers have lost 47 games so far this season and are on the brink of officially being eliminated from the postseason.

Once again, LeBron has left a franchise seemingly in ruins. It’s almost like there’s a pattern here!