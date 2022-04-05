Ted Cruz, Other Republicans Rip Kamala Harris For Going Maskless At Elementary School

Vice President Kamala Harris was ripped by Republicans for going maskless during a visit to a Washington, D.C., elementary school Monday.

While Harris smiled for the cameras at Thomas Elementary School in Northeast D.C., many of the students remained masked-up in their classrooms despite the allegedly “optional” guidance, the New York Post reported. The VP then delivered a speech announcing the Biden Administration’s plan to provide public schools with energy-efficient facilities and forms of transportation, the New York Post continued.

During the speech, students lined up against the wall behind the VP, each one wearing a face mask, according to the New Yok Post. Republicans quickly took to Twitter to rip Harris for the publicity stunt, the New York Post reported.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shared a video from the speech under the caption, “Kamala Harris: Rules for thee but not for me.”

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs shared an almost identical statement, “Rules for three but not for me,” on his Twitter shortly after. Biggs told the Daily Mail that it “was abhorrent to see the Vice President of the United States flaunting around a stage with children fully masked next to her.”

“In the Democrat’s anti-science dystopia, the only person who doesn’t need to wear a mask is Kamala Harris,” Rapid Response Director for RNC Research Tommy Pigott shared to his Twitter. (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Poses Maskless In Room Full Of Masked Children)

Former senior advisor to President Trump Stephen Miller wrote that the footage of the VP at the elementary school was “so wrong on so many levels,” as the VP’s office attempted to defend Harris. Senior Communications Advisor Herbie Ziskend shared a photo of Harris with five students and a faculty member, all maskless, under the caption “same school visit today.”

Democrats have been called out consistently since the start of the pandemic for their hypocrisy of demanding the general public wear face coverings to “stop the spread” of the COVID-19 virus, while they get caught going without. Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams had to do major damage control after she posed maskless in a class full of students in February.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed all posed maskless in photographs with Magic Johnson at an NFL game between the Rams and 49ers in January. Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi went maskless at a wedding in San Francisco late last year. California had strict indoor mask policies throughout both incidents.