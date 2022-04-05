Entertainment

Tory Lanez Reportedly Arrested For Violating Court Order In Megan Thee Stallion Case

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Torey Lanez attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

David Livingston and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Contributor
Font Size:

Tory Lanez was reportedly arrested Tuesday in a Los Angeles courtroom for an alleged violation of a protective order related to an assault case with Megan Thee Stallion.

The violation was in relation to a Tweet Lanez posted Feb. 23, in which he appears to reference Megan Thee Stallion directly, using the word “u,” TMZ reported.  The rapper has been remanded into police custody and his bail was also increased, according to the outlet.

 

Tory Lanez’s preliminary hearing turned into an arrest when a Tweet posted well over a month ago was seen to be a violation of a protective order preventing Lanez from contacting Megan Thee Stallion or being within close physical proximity, according to Vulture. Talking about her on social media was not permitted, and the prosecution believed his Tweet to be in direct violation, TMZ reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Bruce Willis Misfired Weapons Amid Health Battle)

After Lanez was remanded into the custody of the Sheriff’s department, the prosecution pushed for more rigid bail terms and put in the request to the judge to hold Lanez without bail, TMZ reported. Failing that, the prosecution was hoping bail would be set at $5 million. The judge concluded the hearing by issuing a $350k bail order, which he is reportedly in the process of posting, according to the outlet.

The original incident pertained to shots being fired following Kylie Jenner’s pool party on July 12, 2020, during which time Megan Thee Stallion took a bullet to the foot, Vulture reported.  It wasn’t until August that Megan Thee Stallion came forward to identify Tory Lanez as the alleged shooter, the outlet reported.