Tory Lanez Reportedly Arrested For Violating Court Order In Megan Thee Stallion Case

Tory Lanez was reportedly arrested Tuesday in a Los Angeles courtroom for an alleged violation of a protective order related to an assault case with Megan Thee Stallion.

The violation was in relation to a Tweet Lanez posted Feb. 23, in which he appears to reference Megan Thee Stallion directly, using the word “u,” TMZ reported. The rapper has been remanded into police custody and his bail was also increased, according to the outlet.

Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends …. and I got caught 🤷🏾‍♂️ … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho … — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022

Tory Lanez's preliminary hearing turned into an arrest when a Tweet posted well over a month ago was seen to be a violation of a protective order preventing Lanez from contacting Megan Thee Stallion or being within close physical proximity, according to Vulture. Talking about her on social media was not permitted, and the prosecution believed his Tweet to be in direct violation, TMZ reported.

After Lanez was remanded into the custody of the Sheriff’s department, the prosecution pushed for more rigid bail terms and put in the request to the judge to hold Lanez without bail, TMZ reported. Failing that, the prosecution was hoping bail would be set at $5 million. The judge concluded the hearing by issuing a $350k bail order, which he is reportedly in the process of posting, according to the outlet.