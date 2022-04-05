Border Town Mayor Says Illegal Migrants Have More Rights Than American Citizens

Mayor Don McLaughlin of Uvalde, Texas, argued Monday that illegal migrants crossing the Southern border have more rights than American citizens.

“You and I have to obey the rule of law, if we break the law, they’re going to come arrest us, we’re going to be punished,” McLaughlin told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle.” “But yet we’re going to reward all these migrants that are coming across the border; and these should have been here and broke the law, now we’re going to drop the cases and let them run free?”

McLaughlin told Ingraham that the city is forced to use local taxpayer funds to deal with the border crisis.

“I mean, I had to take money, the county judge and I had to take money from our citizens and hire busses to haul these people from Uvalde because there’s no public transportation here,” Mayor McLaughlin said.

“And this administration does nothing about it,” McLaughlin said, referring to the Biden administration.

“It’s ridiculous that we, this administration, put illegal immigrants across our border illegally. They have greater rights than American citizens,” the Texas mayor concluded.

“This is deliberate, this is intentional…this is just a final step to a completely wide open Southern Border” – Republican Congressman @Jim_Jordan from Ohio In Focus describes the disastrous consequences ending Title 42 will have on the United States. #TheFaulknerFocus pic.twitter.com/2k1vetT53J — The Faulkner Focus (@FaulknerFocus) April 4, 2022

The Biden administration announced it would end Title 42, which allows border officials to turn migrants away if, “there is a serious danger to the introduction of [a communicable] disease into the United States.” (RELATED: What Will It Mean For The Border If Biden Ends The Immediate Expulsion Of Migrants?)

After the Biden administration got rid of most border restrictions, Title 42 is one of the few remaining methods which border officials can use to curb the flow of illegal crossings at the Southern border, as previously reported.