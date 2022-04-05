‘Zero Dark Thirty’ Has Impressively Withstood The Test Of Time

“Zero Dark Thirty” is still an incredible film.

I first saw the movie about the incredible manhunt for Osama Bin Laden a couple times when I was in college, and I don't think I've seen it since.

Well, when I noticed that it was available on Peacock, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to watch it again and refresh my memory.

It’s every bit as dark and gritty as I remembered. For those of you unaware of the 2012 hit film with Jessica Chastain, it follows the CIA’s hunt for terrorist mastermind Osama Bin Laden.

Eventually, the United States located Bin Laden in Pakistan, and a team of SEAL Team 6 operators flew in and took care of business.

I’ve discussed the topic at length with Rob O’Neill, who famously pulled the trigger to put Bin Laden down.

Are the reports about Osama Bin Laden’s head being blown completely apart true? I asked the man who pulled the trigger and his answer didn’t disappoint. ENJOY: pic.twitter.com/K7uiL2HcKR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 23, 2021

Some people didn’t like the film because they thought it glorified enhanced interrogation tactics. I’m not sure that’s true. I think it’s just raw and real.

It’s up to the viewer to decide whether or not the methods used on terrorists were appropriate or not.

What the film does do that should be praised is shine a light on the men and women who operate in the shadows.

It took nearly a decade to get Bin Laden after 9/11, but that didn’t mean the wheels of progress weren’t turning. They were just turning in silence in back rooms and in countries most people would never want to visit.

If you haven’t seen “Zero Dark Thirty,” I can’t recommend it enough. It’s an incredible walk through modern CIA history and the fight against terrorism.

Fire it up on Peacock whenever you can. I promise you won’t regret it.