ANALYSIS: Here’s Why Kids Will Define The 2022 Midterms

Republicans seem poised to win over key 2022 midterm votes from parents angry at government officials for keeping parents in the dark about school curricula and burdening children, often to their detriment, with draconian pandemic measures.

The parental rights movement is pushing for effective leadership from either party to help battle the leftist teachers, public school districts and teachers’ unions intent on keeping parents out of the decision-making process of their child’s education, including whether their child should be taught sexual ideology in a classroom as young as Kindergarten.