US

Fauci, CDC Director Walensky Attended Dinner For DC Elites Pegged As Source Of COVID Outbreak

Fauci, CDC Director Walensky Attended Dinner For DC Elites Pegged As Source Of Covid Outbreak

(Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Dylan Housman Healthcare Reporter
Font Size:

A fancy Washington, D.C., party for some of America’s A-listers turned into a COVID-19 outbreak last weekend.

The 137th annual Gridiron dinner was held Saturday in the nation’s capital, and multiple members of Congress and federal officials that attended have since announced positive tests for the coronavirus. Also in attendance at the posh dinner were White House medical advisor and NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Joaquin Castro of Texas announced they had COVID-19 after attending the dinner, as did Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, according to The Washington Post. Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland, another attendee, announced he tested positive too.

A handful of other attendees, including journalists, White House staffers and National Security Council staffers also tested positive afterward, according to the Post. President Joe Biden did not attend the event, instead addressing it by video.

Proof of vaccination was required to attend the event, according to Tom DeFrank, a contributing editor at National Journal and the president of the Gridiron Club. (RELATED: The Countries That Locked Down The Hardest Are Now Being Decimated By COVID-19)

Among the other 630 attendees were former Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Kirsten Gillibrand, Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams, White House climate czar John Kerry, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan.