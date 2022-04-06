REPORT: The Braves Are Selling A $25,000 Burger That Comes With A World Series Ring

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly selling an outrageous burger at games this season.

According to TSN, the defending champions are selling a burger for $151 that comes with a replica World Series ring, but there is a chance to upgrade! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For $25,000, the burger comes with a legit “limited-edition World Series ring.” You can see a photo of the burger below.

The Atlanta Braves are selling a ‘World Champions Burger’ that has all the fixings! For $151, you also get a replica World Series ring with your order. OR For $25,000, it comes with a limited-edition World Series ring. 😳 (📸: @FOX5Atlanta) pic.twitter.com/lbNTYf5uQy — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 5, 2022

I hate to sound mean here, but it’s a clown move to spend $25,000 on a World Series ring and a burger. It makes no sense.

If you weren’t on the team and didn’t make the plays on the field, you have no business buying a ring. It’s truly that simple.

Is that a harsh stance to take? Perhaps, but I also think it’s more than fair. If you didn’t take any swings at bat or weren’t part of the staff, why would you want a ring?

I say this as a guy who is a huge sports fan, and I would do anything for the Badgers to win a national title in basketball or football.

Yet, I wouldn’t drop $25,000 on a ring if they did!

