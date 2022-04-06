Editorial

REPORT: The Braves Are Selling A $25,000 Burger That Comes With A World Series Ring

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Will Smith #51 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates the teams 3-2 win against the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series at Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly selling an outrageous burger at games this season.

According to TSN, the defending champions are selling a burger for $151 that comes with a replica World Series ring, but there is a chance to upgrade! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For $25,000, the burger comes with a legit “limited-edition World Series ring.” You can see a photo of the burger below.

I hate to sound mean here, but it’s a clown move to spend $25,000 on a World Series ring and a burger. It makes no sense.

If you weren’t on the team and didn’t make the plays on the field, you have no business buying a ring. It’s truly that simple.

Is that a harsh stance to take? Perhaps, but I also think it’s more than fair. If you didn’t take any swings at bat or weren’t part of the staff, why would you want a ring?

I say this as a guy who is a huge sports fan, and I would do anything for the Badgers to win a national title in basketball or football.

Yet, I wouldn’t drop $25,000 on a ring if they did!

Am I wrong? Let me know in the comments!