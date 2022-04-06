BLM Co-Founder Lashes Out At ‘Racist’ Media For Exposing $6 Million Mansion

Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors lashed out at “racist” media coverage that exposed her $6 million mansion in Los Angeles that was purchased with donor funds.

The report was published by investigative journalist Sean Kevin Campbell, a black man, in New York Magazine on Tuesday, the Washington Examiner reported. Cullors called Campbell’s reporting a “racist and sexist” attack against BLM.

“Yesterday’s article in New York Magazine is a despicable abuse of a platform that’s intended to provide truthful information to the public,” she said Tuesday on Instagram. “Journalism is supposed to mitigate harm and inform our communities. That fact that a reputable publication would allow a reporter, with a proven and very public bias against me and other Black leaders, to write a piece filled with misinformation, innuendo and incendiary opinions, is disheartening and unacceptable.”

Cullors quietly purchased the property in October 2020 in the Los Angeles Studio City neighborhood, and provided in donor funds to Dyane Pascall, who has close ties with Cullors, the outlet reported. The co-founder made the purchase just two weeks after the organization received a $66.5 million cash infusion from a former fiscal sponsor.

Black Lives Matter used donations to buy $6 million Southern California home: report https://t.co/KJPcubAfO3 pic.twitter.com/jVIargViX9 — New York Post (@nypost) April 4, 2022

BLM board member Shalomyah Bowers told the Examiner that Cullors used Pascall for the property purchase to “avoid exposing” the organization to liability. Cullors said that the property purchase was undisclosed because it needed “repairs and renovation.”

The seven bedroom home, renovated in the 1930’s, has a “custom wrought iron staircase,” bathrooms with “calcatta gold stone,” three fireplaces, and “carrara marble,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: BLM’s ‘Marxist’ Co-Founder Raked In $20,000 A Month As Chairwoman Of Jail Reform Group)

Cullors has criticized the report, noting that it stems from a “long history of attacking black people.” She denied ever misappropriating funds given to BLM.

“This is bigger than me, it’s about a long history of attacking Black people and Black women specifically, creating unsafe conditions for us and our families, scrutinizing our every move publicly and privately in ways that are unfair and unjust,” she said on Instagram. “It’s dangerous and we should all be trying to stop it, interrupt it, protest it.”

“I have never misappropriated funds, and it pains me so many people have accepted that narrative without the presence of tangible truth or facts,” she continued.

Cullors said she does not own or reside in the mansion, the outlet reported. The home was used to film videos for her personal YouTube account. She deleted all videos on the account Tuesday.