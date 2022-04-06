Editorial

Brittany Matthew Says ‘It’s Been Hard’ Dealing With Criticism On Social Media

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Brittany Matthews recently shared an incredibly tone-deaf message on Instagram.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is often ripped on social media for her dumb actions and antics. Instead of just laying low in the shadows after this past season, she wants people to know it’s been hard on her! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Honestly, I have no other choice! I would never let people on the internet destroy my peace or effect [sic] my life. BUT. It’s been hard, it took time to learn this and still learning at times…My world outside of social media is great. I have the right people around me always and that’s where I stay when people on here wanna be sh*tty Not my problem, bye,” Matthews recently wrote in part on her Instagram story, according to the New York Post.

You can see a full screenshot of her message here.

It is truly amazing how tone-deaf the Brittany Matthews is. It’s nothing short of absolutely shocking. She is routinely a distraction for Mahomes and the Chiefs, and instead of just going away, she plays the victim card!

If she didn’t behave like an entitled teenager, people wouldn’t feel the need to criticize her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes)

The reality is that you’re doing something wrong if you’re the spouse of a prominent individual and you’re the one making headlines.

That shouldn’t ever happen, and I’d say the same thing about a man married to a famous woman. Mahomes should be the one in the news, not Brittany!

Someone who loves Brittany needs to tell her to chill the hell out and just relax. Stop being the center of attention and stop being tone-deaf on social media. It’s really not that hard to figure out!