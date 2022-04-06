FLASHBACK: Just Three Years Ago, A Bill Maher Panel Ridiculed The Idea That Leftists Claim ‘Men Can Menstruate’

HBO host Bill Maher and guest panelists laughed at Dennis Prager’s claims that leftists say “men can menstruate” in a 2019 episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“To say that men can menstruate is a lie and that is now what is said,” Prager began. “Check it out, folks. Anyone who says men cannot menstruate is considered transphobic.”

“I missed this whole story,” Maher replied. The host argued a “very small percentage” of people are making these arguments.

Prager argued that biological men are being allowed to compete against women and dominate the sports and are being labeled as women. Maher argued that his framing is “nonsense,” since the issue at stake is biological men participating and dominating women’s athletics, not on whether men can menstruate. (RELATED: Not A Single Democrat Is Willing To Define What A Woman Is)

Prager said a men’s room at the University of Berkeley provided tampon dispensers, to which Maher said the men are likely “pussy-whipped” and were asked to get their girlfriend a tampon. Universities, in fact, were placing tampons in men’s bathrooms intended for biological women that identify as men as early as 2017.

In 2018, a British school district approved new sex education lessons that included teaching children as young as 8-years-old that “all genders” can menstruate. The report given to teachers stated “Trans boys and men and non-binary people may have periods.”

Flash forward to 2022, the definition of woman has been called into question by certain figures on the Left. At her March 22 confirmation hearing, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson declined to define the term “woman” with the explanation that she is “not a biologist.”

Jackson said she would conclude a definition on disputed terms after careful review after being further pressed by Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn. Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz later questioned her on whether he could receive Article III standing to challenge gender-based policies if he suddenly identified as a woman, to which Jackson declined to directly answer.

Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh asked a “non-binary” couple to define the term “woman” on a January episode of Dr. Phil. After they decline to answer, the host argued that proponents of transgender ideology cannot define basic terms such as “man” and “woman.”

The “Matt Walsh Show” host told Fox News’ Jesse Watters that gender ideology “collapses right in front of you” due to the inability to answer basic questions and definitions on gender.

“They can’t answer. They can make the claim, they can make the assertion, but they can’t explain it,” he said in March. “Just like they can say ‘trans women are women.’ Well, what does that mean? What exactly is a woman? They can’t answer that either.”