Animal Control Workers Catch Fox On Capitol Hill After It Reportedly Bit Congressman, Reporter

The Capitol was host to an unexpected visitor. A wild fox made its presence known when it bit at least two people.

Animal control workers used nets to capture the animal Tuesday after it was reported that it had bitten Democratic California Rep. Ami Bera, as well as Politico reporter Ximena Bustillo.

Travis Horne, a spokesperson for Bera, said the congressman was reportedly “nipped on the leg” when he was attempting to walk to his office Monday, according to Axios.

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Bustillo posted a tweet indicating she had also been bitten by the fox.

That feel when you get bit by a fox leaving Capitol cause that’s of course something I expect in THE MIDDLE OF DC. — Ximena (@Ximena_Bustillo) April 5, 2022

The fox was later captured and caged Tuesday afternoon, thanks to the hard work of The Humane Rescue Alliance, Axios reported.

Out of an abundance of caution, Bera, a physician, received 7 different shots, including five immunoglobulin shots, one tetanus shot and one rabies shot, according to CNN.

💉💉💉💉💉💉💉👀👀@RepBera got SEVEN shots after his fox bite last night: “It’s 5 shots of immunoglobulin around the ankle where maybe it grazed me, 1 in the side and one in both buttocks, a tetanus shot in the shoulder & rabies shot in the right arm.” he told @ryanobles — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) April 5, 2022

Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst reportedly spotted the fox gallivanting on the grounds of the Capitol, according to a video posted to Twitter. (RELATED: Officials Say Bodyboarder Was Killed By Shark, Suffered Several Bites To Head And Chest)

Capitol fox on the run. Video of the Capitol fox, captured by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) early one morning at the foot of Capitol Hill on the Senate side. pic.twitter.com/FV0UVGHBUd — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 5, 2022

Foxes are known to frequent the area and have established dens nearby. Security officials released a statement warning of the dangers in the vicinity and said that they were aware of “several fox dens on Capitol Grounds.”

“Foxes are wild animals that are very protective of their dens and territory,” the statement reads. “Please do not approach any fox you see. Please report fox sightings to the USCP Command Center at 202-224-0908.”