GOP Probe Into Hunter Biden’s Business Dealings Reportedly Finds Concerns Over Joe Biden’s Brother, 150+ Financial Transactions Flagged

A GOP probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings has reportedly raised red flags surrounding President Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, CBS News reported Wednesday. The network also reported that over 150 financial transactions from Hunter Biden or James Biden “were flagged as concerning by U.S. banks for further review.”

The news coincides with rising concerns and revelations over Biden’s son’s foreign business dealings, as well as renewed interest in the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. (RELATED: White House Stands By Biden’s Comments On His Son’s Foreign Business Dealings)

Republican lawmakers released a slew of bank records that name the Lion Hall Group, James Biden’s company, as taking payments from a Chinese-financed company in 2018, CBS News reported. Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley of Iowa, speaking to the network, said the documents show “people with the Biden name, dealing with Chinese business people that have a relationship to the Communist Party.”

“I think James Biden was very much a part of this,” Grassley added.

WATCH:

CBS News has learned that +150 transactions involving either Hunter or James Biden’s global business affairs were flagged as concerning by U.S. banks for further review. @ChuckGrassley spoke exclusively @CBS_Herridge about newly public bank records. pic.twitter.com/N31x5XtbZ5 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 6, 2022

According to Grassley, James Biden received monthly retainers from the company totaling $165,000 with Hunter Biden receiving $100,000.

As for the flagged financial transactions, it’s unclear as of now what the flags may have yielded, according to CBS News. The network noted that the information it obtained “does not indicate the outcome of the banking reviews.”

The newly released records allegedly appear to back up an accusation raised by Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson in 2020, CBS News reported. At the time, Johnson accused the duo, along with James Biden’s wife, of using over $100,000 in a line of credit set up through a Chinese business executive via Hunter Biden.

The records released by Republicans reportedly includes an application for a $99,000 line of credit, CBS News reported, adding that Hunter Biden and the Chinese executive signed the document. CBS noted this “appears to be the 2017 application” referenced by Johnson back in 2020.

Grassley said nobody else has the records, and that these “are the first records that have ever been made public on this issue.” He said the records, part of a years-long investigation, were obtained from the Chinese-financed consulting company’s bank.