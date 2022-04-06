We Heard This Story About Jada, And Suddenly Will Smith’s Slap Seemed Understandable

Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap was both shocking and unexpected, but his emotional rollercoaster might seem more understandable if you consider a devastating encounter he shared with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on her birthday.

The media has captured many details surrounding the ups and downs of the Smith’s open marriage, but a new focus is being put on the crushing moment that Will revealed the immense love he had for Jada on her 40th birthday, only to be abruptly and publicly shut down, according to Newsweek. Smith planned an elaborate, multi-day celebration in honor of his wife, but in spite of his efforts, that night led to a serious argument lasting for days, the outlet reported.

Jada is currently 50 years old, but the party Will threw for her a decade ago is still a sensitive spot for him, according to his memoir. Smith reportedly spent 3 years crafting what he believed to be the perfect 40th birthday celebration for his wife and carefully plotted every detail to perfection, according to Newsweek.

Smith arranged for Jada’s loved ones to travel to Santa Fe, New Mexico, a location that was revealed to be among her favorite spots, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. He arranged for a three-day celebration, which included booking an entire hotel for the VIP guests, and arranging a live performance by Mary J. Blige, Newsweek reported. The build-up all led to the highlight of the event, which was a documentary about Jada’s life that was years in the making, the outlet reported. The documentary featured hidden tapes of Jada’s grandmother and included details about her family’s history. Smith also managed to track down a descendant of the white family that had once owned her ancestors, according to Newsweek. (RELATED: Will Smith’s Contracts Get Pulled After Academy Awards Slap)

Things didn’t quite go as planned. Jada allegedly lashed out at Will, calling the affair the “most disgusting display of ego,” and then demanded the cancelation of the third day of the celebrations, according to US Magazine. Smith described his feelings by saying he looked at Jada like “the little boy that wants mommy to say everything was wonderful,” according to his memoir.

The fight allegedly lasted for days. “At this point, we were both screaming at the top of our lungs, which was very uncharacteristic. This night was unlike any before, or since. The pressure cooker of our perfect picture was cracking,” Will wrote in his memoir.

This incident, paired with the couple’s open marriage confession and the ongoing outpouring of love that Jada has for the late Tupac Shakur, seems like it has led to a melting pot of emotions. It might explain Will’s Oscar slap. And it might even make it more understandable.