Joe Rogan Says 9-Year-Old Daughter’s California School Pushed ‘Anti-Racist’ Ideology On Students

Podcaster Joe Rogan told writer and director David Mamet that a California school pushed “anti-racist” ideology on his daughter after the death of George Floyd.

“When the whole George Floyd thing happened, one of the schools that my kids were going to back in California released this email, saying that it’s not enough to not be racist, you now must be anti-racist,” Rogan told Mamet in Tuesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Rogan’s daughter was nine years old at the time, the podcaster noted.

“These kids are not even remotely racist. Like, they have all sorts of different kinds of friends,” Rogan continued. “They — I’ve never heard them discuss it once. It’s just ‘I like this person and she’s nice to me, and we like to play together, and we both like the same things’ and let’s — so to tell a nine-year-old that you have to be anti-racist, well, then they go looking for racism, they’re gonna go looking to confront it.”

Rogan noted that if the school had wanted to teach his children that racism is stupid, then he would have supported their efforts, according to the New York Post.

The conversation with Mamet lasted three hours, Mediate reported. Mamet and Rogan eventually decided that the school’s statements were part of ongoing virtue-signaling efforts and were essentially meaningless, the outlet continued.

Mamet joined Rogan in his disdain for California, saying that it was “good to be back in America. I’ve been in California for a while.”

Mamet, who is open about his conservative leanings, according to Mediate, also told Rogan that “This is a magnificent country we live in and to see it go to shit in front of my eyes…[at least] half the country said, ‘you know what? No. I’m not ready to die yet. I’m not going to submit to the death cult. I don’t worship the sun. I don’t think the sun is trying to kill us.'”