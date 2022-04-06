Kansas Beating UNC In National Title Games Gets Record TV Ratings

Kansas beating UNC 72-69 to win the national title put up absurd TV ratings.

According to The Associated Press, the Jayhawks winning the national title in a game for the ages averaged 18.1 million viewers on TBS, TNT and truTV. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s a 4% bump from the title game between Gonzaga and Baylor in 2021 on CBS, according to the same report. It was also the most-viewed title game to ever be broadcast on cable.

To put that number in perspective, the Grammy Awards averaged fewer than 10 million viewers in the early data.

Americans showed up and showed out for March Madness while most people didn’t give a damn about elitists celebrities celebrating themselves.

You just love to see it!

Not only did the national title game crush the Grammy Awards, but the numbers also annihilated the NBA. Game six of the NBA Finals in 2021, which was the game the Bucks won the championship in, averaged fewer than 13 million viewers.

Not only did the college title game get better ratings, but it absolutely crushed the NBA.

It’s never a bad thing when college sports get ratings that obliterate everything else! That’s what we love to see!