Kim K Spent How Much On These Jeans That Have No Pant Legs?

Kim Kardashian hit the headlines again this week thanks to a pair of heavily distressed denim jeans.

Kardashian’s latest Instagram post features the socialite in a pair of very ripped Ludovic de Saint Sernin jeans as she sprawls out on what appears to be a bathroom floor, PageSix reported. The jeans are ripped from the toe to the crotch, exposing almost the entirety of Kardashian’s legs, and they even include built-in shoes (apparently called “pantashoes”), the outlet continued.

The barely-existent jeans cost roughly $6,443, a Ludovic de Saint Sernin representative told PageSix. The design was first featured at the designer’s Pornhub-sponsored spring 2022 show, according to Vogue Runway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Loads of Kardashian’s followers loved the look, responding to the multi-photograph post with positive comments. Others used the jeans to make a few jokes. “I’m not sure if anyone has mentioned it but you appear to have a small hole in your jeans,” one fan commented. (RELATED: D.L. Hughley Trolls Kanye, Blames Him For Kim Kardashian Dating White Man)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

“Wtf are you wearing? your hair and makeup look great tho,” @beautynthebeers commented, while @reemalsanea wrote, “Kimberly stop.” Other followers were unimpressed with the design, writing “use me as a dislike button.”

The jeans are the latest look in Kim K’s revealing evening attire collection. In mid-March, she stepped out in Miami with sister Khloe and a group of friends wearing skin-tight leggings and a bra as a shirt.